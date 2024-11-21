Left Menu

Lubi Pumps Drives Brand Success with Patna Pirates Partnership

Lubi Industries LLP partners with Pro Kabaddi League's Patna Pirates to boost brand visibility and connect with diverse audiences in India, particularly in Bihar and Jharkhand. The collaboration aims to amplify market presence and strengthen brand awareness through the sport's cultural resonance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lubi Industries LLP, a leading manufacturer of pumps and motors in India, has announced its partnership with the Patna Pirates for the 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). This collaboration is poised to significantly enhance Lubi Pumps’ brand visibility within one of India’s most popular sporting leagues.

The Pro Kabaddi League, which garners immense viewership across both rural and urban India, is deeply rooted in the country's cultural heritage. For Lubi Pumps, this association aligns with its mission to connect with varied audiences, leveraging the sport's popularity to boost its brand awareness and market presence.

Mr. Ronak Porecha, Director at Lubi Industries, emphasized the cultural significance of Kabaddi, noting its resonance with audiences in regions like Bihar and Jharkhand. He expressed excitement about supporting the Patna Pirates, a team with strong local ties, aiming to foster community engagement while enhancing Lubi's market impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

