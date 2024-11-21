Left Menu

Jasprit's Faith: The Rise of Young Talent in Indian Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah, as captain, praises young cricketers on their first Test tour in Australia for their clarity and lack of intimidation. He emphasizes the importance of self-belief regardless of experience and shares insights on the invaluable lessons from past failures. Bumrah also highlights Virat Kohli's current impressive form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:35 IST
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • Australia

Jasprit Bumrah, the captain of the Indian cricket team for the Test series against Australia, is optimistic about the young talent in his squad. While he didn't reveal the playing eleven, Bumrah hinted at a strong investment in Nitish Kumar Reddy due to his all-round capabilities that provide balance to the team.

Bumrah's leadership is marked by admiration for the young cricketers who are neither confused about their roles nor overawed by the occasion in Australia. Rookies like Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, and others are on their maiden Test tour, with Bumrah confident in their fearless nature and ability to handle pressure. The captain also has high hopes for Virat Kohli's form, seeing it as a potential challenge for the opponents.

As a seasoned player on his third tour Down Under, Bumrah values self-belief over the number of matches played. Despite past defeats against New Zealand, he believes in starting fresh and learning from experiences. Bumrah advises the young guns on the team to handle both successes and failures with the same poise to succeed in international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

