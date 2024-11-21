Clash of Titans: Milei vs. Tapia Over Argentina's Soccer Future

Argentina, known for producing exceptional soccer talent, finds itself in a policy battle between President Javier Milei and Argentine Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia. The crux of the debate lies in whether soccer clubs should be transformed into sports limited companies, a model inspired by the English Premier League.

President Milei supports economic deregulation and has decreed that soccer clubs organized as civil associations can become public limited companies. This move, he argues, could attract significant investment. Tapia, however, maintains that clubs should remain within their traditional structures, warning that failure to comply could result in disaffiliation from AFA tournaments.

As the dispute unfolds, FIFA and CONMEBOL caution against state interference. The debate underscores larger tensions about modernization, investment, and preserving traditional club identities in Argentine soccer. The Supreme Court is expected to play a pivotal role in deciding the legal framework.

