Amandeep Drall Seizes Lead Amidst Intense Golf Finale

Amandeep Drall delivered a stellar performance by securing pars on her final 10 holes, cementing a second consecutive 2-under 70 and taking a lead in the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour.

Displaying resilience, Amandeep overcame two early bogeys with three birdies to cap a round of 70, matching Jasmine Shekar's identical score, as both players reached 4-under 140.

A tight contest is anticipated in the concluding round, with the top seven contenders grouped within three strokes of each other, promising a riveting finish to the tournament.

