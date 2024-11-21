Left Menu

Amandeep Drall Seizes Lead Amidst Intense Golf Finale

Amandeep Drall surged into the lead during the 15th Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour leg, thanks to a commendable 2-under 70. She shares her leading position with Jasmine Shekar, both standing at 4-under 140. The final round promises a gripping contest among the top contenders within a three-shot range.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:54 IST
Amandeep Drall
  • Country:
  • India

Amandeep Drall delivered a stellar performance by securing pars on her final 10 holes, cementing a second consecutive 2-under 70 and taking a lead in the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour.

Displaying resilience, Amandeep overcame two early bogeys with three birdies to cap a round of 70, matching Jasmine Shekar's identical score, as both players reached 4-under 140.

A tight contest is anticipated in the concluding round, with the top seven contenders grouped within three strokes of each other, promising a riveting finish to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

