Amandeep Drall Seizes Lead Amidst Intense Golf Finale
Amandeep Drall surged into the lead during the 15th Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour leg, thanks to a commendable 2-under 70. She shares her leading position with Jasmine Shekar, both standing at 4-under 140. The final round promises a gripping contest among the top contenders within a three-shot range.
Amandeep Drall delivered a stellar performance by securing pars on her final 10 holes, cementing a second consecutive 2-under 70 and taking a lead in the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour.
Displaying resilience, Amandeep overcame two early bogeys with three birdies to cap a round of 70, matching Jasmine Shekar's identical score, as both players reached 4-under 140.
A tight contest is anticipated in the concluding round, with the top seven contenders grouped within three strokes of each other, promising a riveting finish to the tournament.
