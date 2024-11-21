Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu Sidelined with ACL Injury
Leicester City's young winger, Abdul Fatawu, will be out for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury sustained during an international match for Ghana. Manager Steve Cooper emphasized the importance of supporting Fatawu through his rehabilitation, aiming for a strong comeback despite the long-term recovery process.
Leicester City's hopes for the current football season have taken a hit as winger Abdul Fatawu has been ruled out due to an ACL injury.
The 20-year-old sustained the injury while representing Ghana against Angola, in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
Manager Steve Cooper expressed the club's commitment to aiding Fatawu's recovery, underscoring the potential for his stronger return despite the lengthy rehabilitation path ahead.
