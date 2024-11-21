Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu Sidelined with ACL Injury

Leicester City's hopes for the current football season have taken a hit as winger Abdul Fatawu has been ruled out due to an ACL injury.

The 20-year-old sustained the injury while representing Ghana against Angola, in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Manager Steve Cooper expressed the club's commitment to aiding Fatawu's recovery, underscoring the potential for his stronger return despite the lengthy rehabilitation path ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)