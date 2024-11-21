Left Menu

Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu Sidelined with ACL Injury

Leicester City's young winger, Abdul Fatawu, will be out for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury sustained during an international match for Ghana. Manager Steve Cooper emphasized the importance of supporting Fatawu through his rehabilitation, aiming for a strong comeback despite the long-term recovery process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leicester | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:23 IST
Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu Sidelined with ACL Injury
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Leicester City's hopes for the current football season have taken a hit as winger Abdul Fatawu has been ruled out due to an ACL injury.

The 20-year-old sustained the injury while representing Ghana against Angola, in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Manager Steve Cooper expressed the club's commitment to aiding Fatawu's recovery, underscoring the potential for his stronger return despite the lengthy rehabilitation path ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024