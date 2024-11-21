Pujara's Strategic Picks: Rahul at No. 3, Jaiswal's Potential & Australia's Edge

Veteran Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has endorsed KL Rahul to occupy the pivotal No. 3 slot in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Speaking at a press event, Pujara highlighted Rahul’s experience as vital for this strategic position in the five-match Test series.

Pujara also expressed confidence in young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, comparing his potential to that of former Australian star David Warner. He emphasized the necessity for mental toughness, particularly in handling short-pitch deliveries on Australian soil.

Assessing the series, Pujara acknowledged Australia as the favorites, citing their home advantage and India’s recent struggles. However, he remained optimistic about India’s chances, provided the players adopt a strategic and fearless approach to their game.

