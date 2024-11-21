Left Menu

Pujara's Strategic Picks: Rahul at No. 3, Jaiswal's Potential & Australia's Edge

Cheteshwar Pujara suggests KL Rahul for the crucial No. 3 batting position in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, while praising Yashasvi Jaiswal's potential to emulate David Warner's impact. Pujara believes India faces a tough challenge against Australia, emphasizing the importance of mental resilience and strategic play in challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:15 IST
Pujara's Strategic Picks: Rahul at No. 3, Jaiswal's Potential & Australia's Edge
KL Rahul (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Veteran Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has endorsed KL Rahul to occupy the pivotal No. 3 slot in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Speaking at a press event, Pujara highlighted Rahul’s experience as vital for this strategic position in the five-match Test series.

Pujara also expressed confidence in young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, comparing his potential to that of former Australian star David Warner. He emphasized the necessity for mental toughness, particularly in handling short-pitch deliveries on Australian soil.

Assessing the series, Pujara acknowledged Australia as the favorites, citing their home advantage and India’s recent struggles. However, he remained optimistic about India’s chances, provided the players adopt a strategic and fearless approach to their game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024