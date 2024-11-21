Rohit Sharma Joins Indian Squad After Family Delight

Indian cricket sensation Rohit Sharma will rejoin his team on the third day of the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium. Sharma was absent due to the birth of his second child with wife Ritika, a joyous event that delayed his arrival in Australia.

With Sharma initially unavailable, premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been leading the Indian squad in Perth, as they embarked on their campaign to defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed Sharma's arrival in Perth, marking his availability for the second Test in Adelaide.

Bumrah, speaking in a pre-match press conference, revealed his discussions with Sharma, stating, "I spoke with Rohit earlier and got clarity on leading the side upon arrival here." Sharma's integration into the team is eager anticipation for cricket fans as India continues its Australian tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)