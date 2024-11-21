Sam Prendergast to Lead Ireland's Charge Against Fiji

Young flyhalf Sam Prendergast is set to make his first start for Ireland against Fiji this Saturday, highlighting a series of changes that include debuts for Cormac Izuchukwu and Gus McCarthy. The team aims to recover from previous disappointments in their November series performances.

Coach Andy Farrell expressed frustration over last week's second half but praised the "composed" 21-year-old Prendergast for his effective game management. Once a prospect from Leinster's academy, Prendergast's rise intensifies the competition for Ireland's number 10 jersey.

Other noteworthy changes feature Jamie Osborne at fullback, amid his nomination for World Rugby's breakthrough player of the year, and the return of seasoned player Jacob Stockdale. The team, bolstered by Six Nations champions, is keen to challenge the visiting Fijian side known for their recent confident performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)