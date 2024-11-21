Red Bull Italy Sets Sail as 12th Entry in 2025 SailGP Season

Red Bull Italy SailGP Team was unveiled as the 12th entry for the 2025 SailGP season, with Jimmy Spithill leading the charge.

The team will debut at the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, featuring notable talents like double Olympic gold medallist Ruggero Tita and strategist Giulia Fava.

Spithill, also the team's CEO, emphasized Italy's sailing prowess and the strong partnership with Red Bull. SailGP CEO Russell Coutts praised Italy as a major addition to the global sailing competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)