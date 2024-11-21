Revolutionizing the Modern Pentathlon for LA 2028: From Hooves to Obstacles

Modern pentathlon at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is set for significant change as it swaps horse riding for obstacle running, according to Rob Stull, newly elected president of the sport's international federation, UIPM.

The sport, which includes a mix of fencing, freestyle swimming, show jumping, pistol shooting, and cross-country running, was embroiled in controversy during the 2021 Tokyo Games when a German coach struck a non-compliant horse. Although initially dropped from the list for the 2028 Games, it gained reinstatement when UIPM opted to substitute the equestrian segment with obstacle racing post-Paris Olympics.

This shift is aimed at drawing in a wider, younger, and more diverse audience attracted to obstacle course trends. Stull, a former Olympian, conveyed that this is an effort to revitalize and expand the sport rather than a rescue attempt. The competition venue in LA remains undecided but is a priority for the new administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)