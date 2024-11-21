Left Menu

Revolutionizing the Modern Pentathlon for LA 2028: From Hooves to Obstacles

Modern pentathlon at the 2028 LA Olympics will innovate by replacing horse riding with obstacle races. Rob Stull, UIPM president, emphasizes growth over rescue, aiming at a broader audience. The sport's evolution started post-1912, with equestrian events concluding at Paris 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:53 IST
Revolutionizing the Modern Pentathlon for LA 2028: From Hooves to Obstacles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Modern pentathlon at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is set for significant change as it swaps horse riding for obstacle running, according to Rob Stull, newly elected president of the sport's international federation, UIPM.

The sport, which includes a mix of fencing, freestyle swimming, show jumping, pistol shooting, and cross-country running, was embroiled in controversy during the 2021 Tokyo Games when a German coach struck a non-compliant horse. Although initially dropped from the list for the 2028 Games, it gained reinstatement when UIPM opted to substitute the equestrian segment with obstacle racing post-Paris Olympics.

This shift is aimed at drawing in a wider, younger, and more diverse audience attracted to obstacle course trends. Stull, a former Olympian, conveyed that this is an effort to revitalize and expand the sport rather than a rescue attempt. The competition venue in LA remains undecided but is a priority for the new administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024