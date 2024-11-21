Gujarat Giants Shine in Thrilling PKL Comeback Against Dabang Delhi KC
The Gujarat Giants showcased resilience in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11, overturning a tough start to secure a draw against Dabang Delhi KC. Coach Ram Mehar Singh encouraged strategic changes, while substitute Parteek Dahiya's 20-point performance was pivotal. Upcoming battles against strong teams like the Telugu Titans await.
Since entering the second half of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11, the Gujarat Giants have displayed significant improvement from their initial struggles in Hyderabad, where they secured only one victory. In a recent clash, the Giants executed a stunning comeback against Dabang Delhi KC, leveling the match in a thrilling conclusion that bolstered their morale. Coach Ram Mehar Singh emphasized his role in motivating the team, stating, 'In challenging situations, it's my responsibility to inspire my players. I assured them of a potential comeback and discussed implementing strategic changes with them.'
Drawing inspiration from the coach, Parteek Dahiya emerged as an instrumental substitute in the first half, turning the tide by racking up 20 crucial points. Coach Singh commended Parteek's cautious yet impactful entry into the game, noting, 'Parteek's performance significantly enhanced our play and helped secure the tie.' However, Singh acknowledged slight lapses towards the end of the match that cost them full control, although they dominated most of the game. Looking forward, Singh anticipates a well-fought battle against the in-form Telugu Titans, underlining the strength of PKL teams and the necessity to approach each match with tailored strategies.
Discussing Pawan Sehrawat's absence due to injury, Singh praised his impactful presence in PKL and expressed hopes for his swift recovery. He stressed the need to strategize for the entire team rather than focusing on a single player. In other PKL matchups, Tamil Thalaivas are set to face UP Yoddhas, who boast an undefeated streak in their last two games, looking to entertain their home crowd. Also, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, led by ace raider Arjun Deshwal, will clash with Dabang Delhi K.C., featuring Ashu Malik. Both raiders have surpassed the 100-point yardstick this season, promising an intense encounter with impressive winning streaks from both squads. (ANI)
