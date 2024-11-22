Left Menu

Aaron Judge: A Homerun with MVP Honors

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees slugger, wins the American League's Most Valuable Player award in a unanimous vote. Judge topped Major League Baseball in key stats such as homers and RBIs. This victory marks his second MVP award, after competing against Juan Soto and Bobby Witt Jr.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 05:03 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 05:03 IST
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees secured the American League's Most Valuable Player award on Thursday, receiving a unanimous nod from voters.

Judge, a key figure in Major League Baseball, outperformed with leading statistics in homers and RBIs.

He triumphed over competitors Juan Soto and Bobby Witt Jr. to claim his second MVP award, following his first win in 2022.

