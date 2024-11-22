Aaron Judge: A Homerun with MVP Honors
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees slugger, wins the American League's Most Valuable Player award in a unanimous vote. Judge topped Major League Baseball in key stats such as homers and RBIs. This victory marks his second MVP award, after competing against Juan Soto and Bobby Witt Jr.
