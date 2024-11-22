Shohei Ohtani: MVP Star Shines Bright

Shohei Ohtani of the World Series-champion Los Angeles Dodgers has been unanimously named the Most Valuable Player of the National League. The announcement was made on Thursday, concluding an exceptional season for the Japanese-born baseball star.

In the voting conducted by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, Ohtani secured all 30 first-place votes. His remarkable performance throughout the season led him to outshine competitors such as New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.

This latest accolade not only highlights Ohtani's immense talent and versatility but also solidifies his status as a key player in the Dodgers' success. His achievement has further captivated the baseball world and reinforced his reputation as a global sports icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)