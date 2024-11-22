Left Menu

Rain Deluge Halts Action at Australian PGA Championship

The Australian PGA Championship experienced a temporary suspension due to heavy rains that flooded Brisbane's Royal Queensland course. The second round is postponed, with a decision pending. Elvis Smylie leads with six-under, while Cameron Smith and Jason Day are closely behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 22-11-2024 06:22 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 06:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Torrential rains have temporarily halted the Australian PGA Championship, as the Royal Queensland course in Brisbane faced significant flooding on Friday. Organizers announced that the second round would be postponed with a decision expected later in the day.

Competitors and fans alike faced frustration with the unforeseen weather conditions. Australia's young pro, Elvis Smylie, found himself atop the leaderboard with an impressive opening-round score of 65, resting at six-under.

Trailing by two shots were major winner Cameron Smith and former world number one Jason Day, who ended the first round at four-under. The players and tournament officials await improved conditions to resume play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

