Bumrah Leads India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy Kickoff

In a thrilling start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India, led by captain Jasprit Bumrah, decided to bat first against Australia. The match, hosted on Friday, features both sides eager to assert dominance early on.

New talents emerged with Indian team members Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy making their Test debuts. Their addition promises to bring fresh energy and dynamics to India's lineup.

On the Australian side, opener Nathan McSweeney also made his debut, adding to the anticipation and competitive spirit of the opening Test. Both teams are set with strong lineups as they embark on this prestigious cricketing series.

(With inputs from agencies.)