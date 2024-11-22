Left Menu

Pep Guardiola: Committing to City's Future Amid Challenges

Pep Guardiola commits to Manchester City for another two years, aiming to add to his successful tenure. He's one of the most accomplished managers, having achieved unprecedented success with City, despite recent challenges, both on-field and off-field, including a series of financial allegations against the club.

Updated: 22-11-2024 07:58 IST
Pep Guardiola has secured his future with Manchester City, extending his contract for another two years. The Catalan manager, known for his tactical genius and drive for excellence, hopes to continue his record-breaking achievements.

Under Guardiola's leadership, City has dominated English football, earning six Premier League titles and a Champions League victory in just seven years. His commitment to the club comes despite recent losses and ongoing financial allegations against City, which he is eager to clear.

Guardiola expressed his deep connection to the club and his excitement about the prospect of continuing his illustrious run. City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak voiced his delight, noting Guardiola's insatiable hunger for success as critical to the club's culture and the English game at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

