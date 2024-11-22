India's Troubling Start: Rookies Stumble, Pant's Brilliance in Vain

India's cricket team faced a formidable challenge on their first day against Australia, posting a meager total of 150 at tea. Rishabh Pant and newcomer Nitish Reddy showed sparks of resistance, but the top-order faltered under the pressure exerted by Australia's seasoned attack.

Rishabh Pant, known for his audacious style, mesmerized with a no-look six, yet fell short of a substantial partnership with Reddy. A tenacious 48-run stand, disrupted by Pat Cummins, highlighted an otherwise bleak performance as their peers crumbled against the likes of Starc and Hazlewood.

The day's play underscored the tough conditions presented by Australia's green top pitch, with Indian batsmen, both new and experienced, struggling to maintain form. What promised to be a resilient pushback ended in disappointment as India failed to sustain its innings and succumbed within 50 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)