India's Troubling Start: Rookies Stumble, Pant's Brilliance in Vain

India struggled against Australia on the first day of the Test match, being bowled out for 150. Rishabh Pant's aggressive play and debutant Nitish Reddy's courage briefly shone in an otherwise disappointing batting display. Australia's bowlers, particularly Starc and Hazlewood, dominated with bounce and seam movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:01 IST
India's cricket team faced a formidable challenge on their first day against Australia, posting a meager total of 150 at tea. Rishabh Pant and newcomer Nitish Reddy showed sparks of resistance, but the top-order faltered under the pressure exerted by Australia's seasoned attack.

Rishabh Pant, known for his audacious style, mesmerized with a no-look six, yet fell short of a substantial partnership with Reddy. A tenacious 48-run stand, disrupted by Pat Cummins, highlighted an otherwise bleak performance as their peers crumbled against the likes of Starc and Hazlewood.

The day's play underscored the tough conditions presented by Australia's green top pitch, with Indian batsmen, both new and experienced, struggling to maintain form. What promised to be a resilient pushback ended in disappointment as India failed to sustain its innings and succumbed within 50 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

