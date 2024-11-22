Seam Sensation: Bumrah Stuns Australia with Four-Wicket Spell in Perth Test

India's seamers shone brightly as they dismissed Australia for a mere 67-7 on the opening day of the first Test in Perth, Friday. Leading the charge was stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, who delivered a stellar four-wicket performance that left Australia trailing by 83 runs at the close.

Exploiting the seam-conducive pitch, Bumrah led India back into contention after their own batting woes, finishing with impressive figures of 4-17. His leadership was pivotal in turning the match around, as confirmed by debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy, who praised the favorable conditions and the team's disciplined approach.

Bumrah's decision to bat first seemed questionable when Australia's Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc quickly capitalized on India's top-order fragility. Despite a resistance effort led by Rishabh Pant and Reddy, India's innings ended at 150. In response, Australia struggled against India's bowlers, with Bumrah ensuring a dominant finish to the day.

