Seam Sensation: Bumrah Stuns Australia with Four-Wicket Spell in Perth Test
Australia crumbled for 67-7 in the first day of the Perth Test against India, following a brilliant four-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah. India's bowlers capitalized on the seam-friendly conditions, overshadowing their earlier struggles with the bat, finishing day one with Australia trailing by 83 runs.
India's seamers shone brightly as they dismissed Australia for a mere 67-7 on the opening day of the first Test in Perth, Friday. Leading the charge was stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, who delivered a stellar four-wicket performance that left Australia trailing by 83 runs at the close.
Exploiting the seam-conducive pitch, Bumrah led India back into contention after their own batting woes, finishing with impressive figures of 4-17. His leadership was pivotal in turning the match around, as confirmed by debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy, who praised the favorable conditions and the team's disciplined approach.
Bumrah's decision to bat first seemed questionable when Australia's Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc quickly capitalized on India's top-order fragility. Despite a resistance effort led by Rishabh Pant and Reddy, India's innings ended at 150. In response, Australia struggled against India's bowlers, with Bumrah ensuring a dominant finish to the day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IPL 2025: AB De Villiers Predicts Rishabh Pant's Future Amidst Mega Auction Buzz
KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran are options for opening if Rohit Sharma is not available for the first Test against Australia: Gautam Gambhir.
India Struggles Early in First Test Against Australia
India vs Australia: A Tense Start to the First Test
Indian Pacers Dominate as Australia Falters in First Test