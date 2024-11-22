Left Menu

Jos Buttler Shines in Abu Dhabi T10 Opener with Explosive Knock

Jos Buttler showcased his prowess in the Abu Dhabi T10, leading Deccan Gladiators to victory with a blistering 62 off 24 balls. Buttler's partnership with Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who scored 51, was crucial. The English skipper praised teammate performances, reflecting confidence in England's batting depth.

Updated: 22-11-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:28 IST
Jos Buttler. (Picture: Abu Dhabi T10). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

England's dynamic wicket-keeper batter, Jos Buttler, delivered a stellar performance in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 League opener at Zayed Cricket Stadium. Playing for Deccan Gladiators, Buttler displayed an array of dazzling strokes, scoring an unbeaten 62 off just 24 balls. His innings, embellished with four fours and six sixes, steered his team to a seven-wicket victory over Chennai Brave Jaguars, with only two balls to spare.

Buttler reached his half-century in a mere 14 deliveries and expressed satisfaction with the successful chase. "It feels good that we have chased down the target," Buttler stated, according to a release from Abu Dhabi T10. Despite early setbacks, Buttler forged a formidable 100-run partnership with Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who contributed 51 runs off 24 balls. Buttler commended Cadmore's brilliant knock, highlighting his consistent T10 performances over the years.

Expressing contentment with the form of English players, Buttler, who also captains England's white-ball team, relished the selection dilemma posed by their strong batting contingent. He noted Phil Salt's remarkable form and recent success in the T10 League, adding that Jonny Bairstow too made a significant contribution with an unbeaten 22 off 14 balls. The Gladiators are set to face Ajman Bolts in their next encounter on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

