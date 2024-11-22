Left Menu

Mohun Bagan Eyes Top Spot Against Jamshedpur FC

Mohun Bagan aims to climb to the top of the Indian Super League table by continuing their winning streak against Jamshedpur FC. Currently second with a game in hand, the Mariners are eager to surpass Bengaluru FC. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur seeks to recover from recent setbacks and regain early-season form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:14 IST
Mohun Bagan Eyes Top Spot Against Jamshedpur FC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Mohun Bagan aims to reach the summit of the Indian Super League standings as they face off against Jamshedpur FC. The Mariners, currently second, have shown remarkable form with four victories and two draws over seven matches, sitting just behind Bengaluru FC in the rankings.

Jamshedpur FC, experiencing a recent dip in form, are positioned seventh with 12 points from seven games. They intend to halt a string of losses and reclaim the prowess they exhibited early in the season. Mohun Bagan's head coach, Jose Molina, expressed confidence in his team's readiness following the international break.

Conversely, Jamshedpur FC's assistant coach, Steven Dias, acknowledged their struggles but remains optimistic about bouncing back. Highlighting key players, Mohun Bagan's Lalengmawia Ralte has excelled in duels, while Jamshedpur's Rei Tachikawa seeks impactful contributions. The clash is set for a 7:30 pm kick-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024