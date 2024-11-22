Mohun Bagan Eyes Top Spot Against Jamshedpur FC

On Saturday, Mohun Bagan aims to reach the summit of the Indian Super League standings as they face off against Jamshedpur FC. The Mariners, currently second, have shown remarkable form with four victories and two draws over seven matches, sitting just behind Bengaluru FC in the rankings.

Jamshedpur FC, experiencing a recent dip in form, are positioned seventh with 12 points from seven games. They intend to halt a string of losses and reclaim the prowess they exhibited early in the season. Mohun Bagan's head coach, Jose Molina, expressed confidence in his team's readiness following the international break.

Conversely, Jamshedpur FC's assistant coach, Steven Dias, acknowledged their struggles but remains optimistic about bouncing back. Highlighting key players, Mohun Bagan's Lalengmawia Ralte has excelled in duels, while Jamshedpur's Rei Tachikawa seeks impactful contributions. The clash is set for a 7:30 pm kick-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)