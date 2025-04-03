Thunderstorm Alert in Andhra Pradesh: IMD's Three-Day Forecast

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning across parts of Andhra Pradesh from April 3 to 5. This includes regions such as North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.

According to the IMD, isolated places might experience gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 km per hour, with temperatures expected to dip by two to three degrees Celsius in Rayalaseema. However, temperatures might rise slightly in other areas towards Saturday, the Met Department reports.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority emphasized the need for caution in light of the risk of lightning and urged farmers to steer clear of open spaces, trees, and poles during these weather conditions. Various districts have already recorded high temperatures, with some exceeding 38 degrees Celsius.

