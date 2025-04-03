Left Menu

Thunderstorm Alert in Andhra Pradesh: IMD's Three-Day Forecast

The India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms with lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh from April 3 to 5. Gusty winds and temperature fluctuations are expected. Authorities advise caution due to lightning risks, and farmers are urged to avoid open areas during the predicted weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:04 IST
Thunderstorm Alert in Andhra Pradesh: IMD's Three-Day Forecast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning across parts of Andhra Pradesh from April 3 to 5. This includes regions such as North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.

According to the IMD, isolated places might experience gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 km per hour, with temperatures expected to dip by two to three degrees Celsius in Rayalaseema. However, temperatures might rise slightly in other areas towards Saturday, the Met Department reports.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority emphasized the need for caution in light of the risk of lightning and urged farmers to steer clear of open spaces, trees, and poles during these weather conditions. Various districts have already recorded high temperatures, with some exceeding 38 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025