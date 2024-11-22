Left Menu

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Injury Woes Add To Liverpool's Selection Dilemma

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold remains sidelined due to a hamstring injury, potentially missing the Champions League clash with Real Madrid. Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota are also set to be absent. Manager Arne Slot expressed uncertainty about recovery timelines, complicating Liverpool's preparation for upcoming matches.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool's right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, has not yet returned to team training following a hamstring injury, leading to doubts about his availability for next week's crucial Champions League match against Real Madrid, manager Arne Slot revealed on Friday.

The England international is confirmed to miss this Sunday's Premier League game against Southampton, having been replaced in the 25th minute of Liverpool's victory over Aston Villa on November 9. Liverpool, leading the standings in both domestic and European competitions, also expects to be without key players Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota until Wednesday's Madrid game.

Addressing media inquiries about the players' predicted return, Slot indicated that Alisson and Jota are unlikely to be fit for the upcoming fixtures. He also highlighted the challenges of determining Trent's exact recovery timeline, though he anticipates that the player will join team training shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

