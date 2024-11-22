Borthwick Banks on Continuity for England's Clash with Japan

England's head coach Steve Borthwick has chosen continuity over a comprehensive revamp for their upcoming match against Japan, recalling George Furbank and Tom Curry into the side. This decision comes in the wake of five consecutive losses, including a recent defeat to South Africa.

Furbank returns to his fullback role, replacing Freddie Steward, while Curry takes over from Chandler Cunningham-South, following his recovery from a concussion sustained against Australia. Newcomers Asher Opoku-Fordjour and Fin Baxter are set to join the bench as Borthwick seeks a tactical edge against Japan.

Borthwick highlighted the strategic nuances involved in facing Japan's distinct playing style and emphasized the significance of maintaining team continuity. Despite recent setbacks, Borthwick is confident in the team's progress and aims to counter Japan's pace with tactical adjustments in their offensive game plan.

