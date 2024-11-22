Left Menu

Borthwick Banks on Continuity for England's Clash with Japan

England's coach Steve Borthwick opts for minimal changes to the team facing Japan, choosing continuity over experimentation. George Furbank and Tom Curry are recalled for the final Autumn Series match after a series of defeats. Borthwick aims for a strategic approach against Japan's fast-paced play style.

Updated: 22-11-2024 21:02 IST
Borthwick Banks on Continuity for England's Clash with Japan
England's head coach Steve Borthwick has chosen continuity over a comprehensive revamp for their upcoming match against Japan, recalling George Furbank and Tom Curry into the side. This decision comes in the wake of five consecutive losses, including a recent defeat to South Africa.

Furbank returns to his fullback role, replacing Freddie Steward, while Curry takes over from Chandler Cunningham-South, following his recovery from a concussion sustained against Australia. Newcomers Asher Opoku-Fordjour and Fin Baxter are set to join the bench as Borthwick seeks a tactical edge against Japan.

Borthwick highlighted the strategic nuances involved in facing Japan's distinct playing style and emphasized the significance of maintaining team continuity. Despite recent setbacks, Borthwick is confident in the team's progress and aims to counter Japan's pace with tactical adjustments in their offensive game plan.

