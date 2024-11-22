Left Menu

Hyderabad Toofans Secure Rising Star Rajinder in Thrilling HIL Auction

Rajinder, an emerging hockey talent, was acquired by Hyderabad Toofans for 23 lakhs in the Hockey India League auction. His journey from Sant Nagar, Haryana, to joining the Indian Men's Hockey Team and his aspirations in HIL are discussed, as he prepares to play alongside international stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:43 IST
Rajinder Singh (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
The second day of the Hockey India League Auction proved to be a defining moment for young hockey midfielder Rajinder. While returning from a gym session in SAI Bengaluru with teammates, he anxiously witnessed a bidding showdown between UP Rudras and Hyderabad Toofans for his talent. Ultimately, Hyderabad Toofans secured his services with a winning bid of 23 lakhs, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter in his career.

Coming from Sant Nagar, Haryana, Rajinder's passion for hockey was ignited through the influence of legendary Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain, Sardar Singh. During the COVID pandemic, he trained under Sardar's watchful eye, mastering crucial skills to dominate the midfield. These experiences paved his way to the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team, contributing to their victories in major tournaments.

Now, joining the ranks of Hyderabad Toofans, Rajinder is eager to learn from the team's renowned head coach Pasha Gademan and international players like Gonzalo Peillat and Zach Wallace. With an accomplished squad on paper, Rajinder looks forward to giving his best in the revamped Hockey India League.

