Stars and Rising Talents Shine in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024

Top international stars from India, along with promising young talents, are set to compete in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the foremost domestic T20 competition, commencing this Saturday. Originating in 2007, the tournament reaches its 17th edition with a sprawling cohort of 38 teams.

Last year's champions, Punjab, led by Abhishek Sharma, are eager to replicate their success. Sharma, who secured the 'Player of the Series' accolade last season with impressive statistics of 485 runs across 10 matches, will spearhead the charge. The teams are organized into five groups, with Group A including the reigning champions alongside contenders like Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and others.

The event will feature a round-robin format, where the top two teams from each group advance to the knockouts. Specifically, group leaders and a single high-ranking second-place team will progress directly to the quarter-finals. The tournament serves as a preparation ground for the upcoming Indian Premier League. Key players such as Mohammed Shami and the Pandya brothers will be instrumental in their respective squads. The tournament promises thrilling cricket, with eminent players like Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson among the talents on display.

(With inputs from agencies.)