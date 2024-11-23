Record-Breaking Feats: Buttler Leads Deccan Gladiators to Victory

Jos Buttler, the star of Deccan Gladiators, showcased remarkable form at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, guiding his team to a thrilling 20-run victory against the Ajman Bolts in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. Buttler's explosive inning featured an unbeaten 60 runs, decorated with six sixes and three fours, achieved in just 22 deliveries. Marcus Stoinis supported with an undefeated 42, leading their side to an imposing score of 137/3 in 10 overs.

The Ajman Bolts' chase faced early setbacks due to speedster Jack Gleeson, who effectively dismantled their top order. Despite a strong counterattack by Mohammad Nabi and James Neesham, the Bolts fell short, handing the Gladiators their second win. Buttler's brilliance extended from his prior standout performance against Chennai Brave Jaguars, where he played a swashbuckling inning of 62 runs off 24 balls to achieve a target of 142, clinching victory with two balls to spare.

On the same action-packed day, Team Abu Dhabi demonstrated their dominance by registering back-to-back victories. Mark Adair's exceptional bowling, taking four wickets for just 11 runs, limited the UP Nawabs to a mere 51. Kyle Mayers ensured swift victory with his quick-fire 26 runs, leading Abu Dhabi to win by eight wickets in just 4.2 overs.

