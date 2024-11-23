Jasprit Bumrah Matches Kapil Dev's Record in SENA Nations
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah etched his name in history on Saturday by securing his seventh five-wicket haul in the SENA nations: South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. This achievement ties him with the legendary Kapil Dev, marking Bumrah as one of India's finest bowlers in challenging conditions.
During the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth against hosts Australia, Bumrah delivered a stunning performance, bowling 18 overs and taking five wickets for just 30 runs. His dismissals included key players like Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, and Pat Cummins, helping India gain a strategic edge over their rivals.
Following another remarkable five-wicket haul, Bumrah now boasts 118 wickets from 27 Tests in SENA countries at an impressive average of 22.55, with best figures of 6/33. His phenomenal skill further cements India's improving record in these countries, historically a challenging ground for Indian cricket.
The Indian team faced a tough start despite winning the toss and choosing to bat. KL Rahul was the only top-order batsman to hold his ground, scoring 26 off 74 balls. Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy managed to stabilize the innings, contributing crucial runs to take India's total to 150/10.
Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood was relentless, clinching 4/29, while Aussie captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Alex Carey picked up two wickets each. In response, Australia struggled, wrapping day one at 67/7, with only Carey and Mitchell Starc making modest contributions on day two, ending at 104.
Bumrah's performance, alongside Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj, proved instrumental, putting India in a favorable position. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
