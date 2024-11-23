Left Menu

Australia Announces Squads for ODI Series Against India and New Zealand

Australia names two 13-member squads for their upcoming ODI series against India and New Zealand. Alyssa Healy, recovering from a knee injury, will miss the matches against India. However, emerging talent Georgia Voll makes her debut, and Tahlia McGrath will lead the team in Healy's absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:12 IST
Australia Announces Squads for ODI Series Against India and New Zealand
Alyssa Healy. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia has unveiled two 13-member squads for their ODI face-offs against India and New Zealand this December. However, team captain Alyssa Healy will not participate in the clash with India due to ongoing knee recovery. As a result, Tahlia McGrath will take over captaincy duties for the series against the Women in Blue.

Young talent Georgia Voll, an outstanding batter hailing from Queensland, receives her first call-up. Voll, currently excelling in the Women's Big Bash League and Women's National Cricket League, is among the top run-scorers, according to Cricket Australia's Head of Performance, Shawn Flegler. Her performances have earned her a place in the squad to face India, promising a dynamic batting partnership with Phoebe Litchfield.

The series against India and New Zealand will contribute to the ICC Women's Championship, where Australia currently leads. Injuries to players like Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, and Tayla Vlaeminck have been addressed by team physiotherapist Kate Beerworth, with updates on player recoveries and availability provided. Notably, Tayla Vlaeminck remains out for the current season following shoulder surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024