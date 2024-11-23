Australia Announces Squads for ODI Series Against India and New Zealand

Australia has unveiled two 13-member squads for their ODI face-offs against India and New Zealand this December. However, team captain Alyssa Healy will not participate in the clash with India due to ongoing knee recovery. As a result, Tahlia McGrath will take over captaincy duties for the series against the Women in Blue.

Young talent Georgia Voll, an outstanding batter hailing from Queensland, receives her first call-up. Voll, currently excelling in the Women's Big Bash League and Women's National Cricket League, is among the top run-scorers, according to Cricket Australia's Head of Performance, Shawn Flegler. Her performances have earned her a place in the squad to face India, promising a dynamic batting partnership with Phoebe Litchfield.

The series against India and New Zealand will contribute to the ICC Women's Championship, where Australia currently leads. Injuries to players like Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, and Tayla Vlaeminck have been addressed by team physiotherapist Kate Beerworth, with updates on player recoveries and availability provided. Notably, Tayla Vlaeminck remains out for the current season following shoulder surgery.

