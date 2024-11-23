Left Menu

India's Openers Dominate in Perth

India's openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul led their team to 84 without loss at tea on day two of the first test in Perth. They extended India's lead to 130 runs over Australia, who struggled to replicate their initial bowling success. Both openers negotiated the new ball skillfully, with Rahul executing a straight drive and Jaiswal an upper-cut over the wicket-keeper.

Updated: 23-11-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:41 IST
India's cricket team reached 84 without loss by the tea break on the second day of the first test in Perth, propelling their lead to 130 runs. This score follows Australia's earlier inability to replicate the bowling success that held India to 150 on the opening day.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul demonstrated skill in navigating the new ball. They not only defended well but also showcased impressive strokes, with Rahul delivering a perfectly timed straight drive past Pat Cummins, sending the ball to the boundary.

Jaiswal, too, captured attention with a clever upper-cut off a short ball from Cummins. As play continued, Mitchell Starc, despite his pace, found it challenging to disturb the Indian openers, allowing a calm to descend on the match after a frantic first day.

