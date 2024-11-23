Russell's Vegas Triumph: A New Pole Position

In a thrilling qualifying session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, George Russell claimed pole position for Mercedes. The young driver showcased impressive skill, leaving many seasoned competitors behind.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the current Formula One championship leader, aimed to secure another title but finished the session in fifth place, just behind rival McLaren's Lando Norris, who secured the sixth spot on the grid.

Joining Russell on the front row is Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who demonstrated remarkable agility. Meanwhile, Alpine's Pierre Gasly stunned many by securing an impressive third-fastest time, adding excitement to the upcoming race.

(With inputs from agencies.)