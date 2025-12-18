Max Verstappen Reclaims Number 3 for Next Season

In a bold move for the upcoming season, Max Verstappen is set to race with the number three—formerly belonging to Daniel Ricciardo—after Lando Norris took the number one spot at McLaren. Verstappen, who clinched his first title while using number 33 in 2021, expressed preference for the number three.

The Dutch driver, whose devotion to the number three has been longstanding aside from the coveted number one, is excited about the change. 'I've always liked three better than two, and it represents double luck,' Verstappen told Viaplay. 'Having experienced significant fortune in Formula One already, I'm thrilled to reclaim three.'

Ricciardo, Verstappen's former Red Bull teammate, retired and hence freed up the number. FIA rules stipulate a required two-year period before reassignment of a driver's number, allowing Verstappen to rightfully take over. Lando Norris confirmed his move to the champion's number earlier this month.