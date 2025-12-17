Lando Norris Shatters Verstappen's Streak: The New Era of Formula One

Lando Norris made history in 2025 by becoming Formula One's world champion, ending Max Verstappen's reign of four consecutive titles. The championship witnessed a rollercoaster year for Norris, filled with triumphs and challenges, as he eventually outscored Verstappen by just two points.

The McLaren driver, along with teammate Oscar Piastri, navigated a tight three-way battle, leaving fans wondering if Norris can replicate his success. With Formula One poised for substantial changes in 2026, including new teams and engine regulations, the competition remains unpredictable.

McLaren's achievements mark their first team and driver title double since 1998. As the sport anticipates a major shift, teams like Red Bull, Mercedes, and newcomers Audi and Cadillac are set to play pivotal roles in the upcoming season starting in Australia on March 8.