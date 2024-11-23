Left Menu

George Russell Shines at Las Vegas Grand Prix: Mercedes Clinches Pole

George Russell secured pole position for Mercedes at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, overcoming challenges and edging out Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. Max Verstappen leads the championship but will start in fifth. Notable performances include Pierre Gasly's third-place qualifying and Lewis Hamilton starting tenth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

George Russell made a thrilling late surge to secure pole position for Mercedes at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Russell's impressive performance in the final moments edged out Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who had set the pace earlier. Russell clocked his final lap at one minute 32.312 seconds, slightly faster than Sainz.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, currently leading the Formula One championship, will start in fifth, alongside McLaren rival Lando Norris who finished sixth. Verstappen can secure his fourth consecutive championship with a win, but faces stiff competition with Norris closely behind.

Meanwhile, Alpine's Pierre Gasly surprised many with a third-place qualifying. Lewis Hamilton, seven-time world champion, had a challenging session, starting in tenth after exceeding track limits. His teammate, Sergio Perez, continued his struggle, managing only 16th. The session was marked by an accident involving Franco Colapinto, causing delays but adding to the night's drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

