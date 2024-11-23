George Russell Shines at Las Vegas Grand Prix: Mercedes Clinches Pole

George Russell made a thrilling late surge to secure pole position for Mercedes at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Russell's impressive performance in the final moments edged out Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who had set the pace earlier. Russell clocked his final lap at one minute 32.312 seconds, slightly faster than Sainz.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, currently leading the Formula One championship, will start in fifth, alongside McLaren rival Lando Norris who finished sixth. Verstappen can secure his fourth consecutive championship with a win, but faces stiff competition with Norris closely behind.

Meanwhile, Alpine's Pierre Gasly surprised many with a third-place qualifying. Lewis Hamilton, seven-time world champion, had a challenging session, starting in tenth after exceeding track limits. His teammate, Sergio Perez, continued his struggle, managing only 16th. The session was marked by an accident involving Franco Colapinto, causing delays but adding to the night's drama.

