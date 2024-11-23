Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Gukesh vs. Liren in World Championship Showdown

Indian chess prodigy Gukesh is set to face seasoned player Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship. With Gukesh being the youngest challenger, the match will consist of 14 classical games. The winner will be the first to achieve 7.5 points. Liren struggles with form and mental health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:45 IST
In a highly anticipated meeting, Indian chess prodigy Gukesh and seasoned veteran Ding Liren are preparing to face off in the World Chess Championship. Slated to start on Monday, the first to score 7.5 points across 14 classical games will emerge victorious in the $2.5 million contest.

Despite his previous successes, Liren's recent form has stumbled, attributed partially to mental health challenges that sidelined him for much of 2023. This has turned the spotlight on Gukesh, who, at just 18, has soared in rankings and established himself as a formidable opponent.

However, seasoned analysts warn against discounting Liren, known for his strategic prowess in key matches. The match will test not only their chess skills but also their resilience and character in this high-stakes battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

