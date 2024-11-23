Clash of Titans: Gukesh vs. Liren in World Championship Showdown

In a highly anticipated meeting, Indian chess prodigy Gukesh and seasoned veteran Ding Liren are preparing to face off in the World Chess Championship. Slated to start on Monday, the first to score 7.5 points across 14 classical games will emerge victorious in the $2.5 million contest.

Despite his previous successes, Liren's recent form has stumbled, attributed partially to mental health challenges that sidelined him for much of 2023. This has turned the spotlight on Gukesh, who, at just 18, has soared in rankings and established himself as a formidable opponent.

However, seasoned analysts warn against discounting Liren, known for his strategic prowess in key matches. The match will test not only their chess skills but also their resilience and character in this high-stakes battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)