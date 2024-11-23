Rishabh Pant Joins Elite Wicketkeeping Club in World Test Championship

In a significant feat during the Border Gavaskar Trophy series opener against Australia, India's Rishabh Pant became the third wicketkeeper in history to record 100 dismissals in the World Test Championship. Pant, aged 27, reached this achievement on Day 2 at Perth, successfully catching Mitchell Starc off Harshit Rana's delivery.

Joining the exclusive 100-dismissal club before Pant were Australia's Alex Carey and West Indies' Joshua Da Silva. Carey has recorded 137 dismissals, including 125 catches and 12 stumpings over 33 matches, while Da Silva has 108 dismissals with 103 catches and five stumpings in 30 games.

On the same day, Pant's dismissal of Carey off Jasprit Bumrah marked his 99th in the WTC. Pant's current tally of dismissals is comprised of 87 catches and 13 stumpings spanning 30 matches. Complementing this milestone, India's stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah secured his 11th Test five-wicket haul and matched Kapil Dev for the most wickets picked by an Indian in SENA countries.

Bumrah showcased his prowess by restricting Australia to 104 runs in the first innings, finishing with impressive figures of 5/30 in 18 overs. With 178 Test wickets and an average of 20.16, Bumrah stands second only to England's Sydney Barnes, who holds the all-time best bowling average. Bumrah's performance also surpasses the record of former Australian legend Alan Davidson.

