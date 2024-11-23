Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Joins Elite Wicketkeeping Club in World Test Championship

India's Rishabh Pant became the third wicketkeeper to achieve 100 dismissals in the World Test Championship during the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Meanwhile, stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah matched Kapil Dev's record for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in SENA countries, showcasing his exceptional bowling prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:07 IST
Rishabh Pant Joins Elite Wicketkeeping Club in World Test Championship
Rishabh Pant (Photo:@BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant feat during the Border Gavaskar Trophy series opener against Australia, India's Rishabh Pant became the third wicketkeeper in history to record 100 dismissals in the World Test Championship. Pant, aged 27, reached this achievement on Day 2 at Perth, successfully catching Mitchell Starc off Harshit Rana's delivery.

Joining the exclusive 100-dismissal club before Pant were Australia's Alex Carey and West Indies' Joshua Da Silva. Carey has recorded 137 dismissals, including 125 catches and 12 stumpings over 33 matches, while Da Silva has 108 dismissals with 103 catches and five stumpings in 30 games.

On the same day, Pant's dismissal of Carey off Jasprit Bumrah marked his 99th in the WTC. Pant's current tally of dismissals is comprised of 87 catches and 13 stumpings spanning 30 matches. Complementing this milestone, India's stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah secured his 11th Test five-wicket haul and matched Kapil Dev for the most wickets picked by an Indian in SENA countries.

Bumrah showcased his prowess by restricting Australia to 104 runs in the first innings, finishing with impressive figures of 5/30 in 18 overs. With 178 Test wickets and an average of 20.16, Bumrah stands second only to England's Sydney Barnes, who holds the all-time best bowling average. Bumrah's performance also surpasses the record of former Australian legend Alan Davidson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024