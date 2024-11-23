Left Menu

India's Unyielding Opening Stand in Perth Test

India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul delivered a strong performance against Australia, achieving a total of 172 without losing a wicket by the end of day two. Jasprit Bumrah's remarkable 5-30 led India to dismiss Australia for 104, establishing a lead of 218 runs.

Updated: 23-11-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:45 IST
India's openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul firmly held their ground against Australia in the first test at Perth, reaching an unbeaten 172 by stumps on day two, increasing their team's lead to 218 runs. Earlier, stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah delivered an outstanding 5-30, with India dismissing the hosts for 104 in the morning session.

Jaiswal and Rahul ended the day not out on 90 and 62 respectively, expertly handling the challenges posed by the new ball after lunch. The pitch seemed to have eased significantly since day one when 17 wickets fell. The session was marked by Rahul's effortlessly executed straight drive and Jaiswal's upper-cut over the wicketkeeper.

The closing stages saw Jaiswal hitting the first six, sending Mitchell Starc over fine leg, while Rahul earned cheers for his fiftieth test half-century. Australia's bowling attack, led by Pat Cummins, struggled for breakthroughs, leaving Nathan Lyon and others unable to halt the Indian duo's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

