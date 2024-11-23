Jaiswal and Rahul Steer India to Commanding Position Against Australia
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul led India's dominance with an unbroken 172-run partnership against Australia on the second day of the Test. Jaiswal's cautious yet aggressive approach, coupled with Rahul's technical finesse, placed India in a robust position after a stellar performance by skipper Jasprit Bumrah.
Yashasvi Jaiswal exhibited remarkable game awareness and shot selection, while KL Rahul's technical proficiency shone in their undefeated 172-run opening stand. India's overall lead of 218 runs set them up to dominate Australia in the opening Test.
On achieving his 11th five-wicket haul, skipper Jasprit Bumrah dismantled Australia for 104. Jaiswal and Rahul employed classic Test batting techniques, demonstrating patience and capitalizing on loose deliveries.
Rahul's resilience was evident as he withstood the Australian attack. Meanwhile, Jaiswal's adaptation to conditions was given by his restrained batting, speaking volumes about the fearlessness of the new Indian cricket generation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
