Resilience & Recovery: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's Triumphant Return to Badminton

India's leading men's doubles badminton player, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, has opened up about the challenges he faced due to injuries that delayed his return to competitive play post-Paris Olympics.

Despite these setbacks, Satwik and his doubles partner, Chirag Shetty, made a notable semifinal run at the China Masters Super 750. They were eventually defeated by Korea's Jin Yong and Seo Seung Jae, with scores of 18-21, 21-14, 16-21, in a closely fought match.

Satwik revealed he had been managing two injuries prior to the Olympics: a back issue and an elbow tear. The complexity of these injuries meant they had to withdraw from several tournaments. However, with determination and strategic training, the duo impressed at the tournament, raising hopes for future championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)