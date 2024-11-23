Left Menu

Wales Makes Strategic Changes Ahead of South Africa Clash

Wales has announced two key changes to their lineup for the match against South Africa in Cardiff. Loosehead prop Nicky Smith and wing Josh Hathaway will replace ill Gareth Thomas and injured Tom Rogers, respectively. They're aiming to halt an 11-game losing streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:11 IST
Wales Makes Strategic Changes Ahead of South Africa Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wales has been compelled to make two strategic changes to their lineup for the Autumn international match against South Africa in Cardiff this Saturday.

Nicky Smith will step in as the loosehead prop, replacing the ill Gareth Thomas, while Josh Hathaway will take the wing position in place of Tom Rogers, sidelined by a calf issue.

In addition, the replacements' bench sees the inclusion of prop Kemsley Mathias and center Owen Watkin as Wales aims to break their 11-game losing streak when the match kicks off at 1740 GMT at the Principality Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024