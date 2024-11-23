Wales Makes Strategic Changes Ahead of South Africa Clash
Wales has announced two key changes to their lineup for the match against South Africa in Cardiff. Loosehead prop Nicky Smith and wing Josh Hathaway will replace ill Gareth Thomas and injured Tom Rogers, respectively. They're aiming to halt an 11-game losing streak.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:11 IST
Wales has been compelled to make two strategic changes to their lineup for the Autumn international match against South Africa in Cardiff this Saturday.
Nicky Smith will step in as the loosehead prop, replacing the ill Gareth Thomas, while Josh Hathaway will take the wing position in place of Tom Rogers, sidelined by a calf issue.
In addition, the replacements' bench sees the inclusion of prop Kemsley Mathias and center Owen Watkin as Wales aims to break their 11-game losing streak when the match kicks off at 1740 GMT at the Principality Stadium.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Welcomes New Talent for T20I Series Against South Africa
Thrilling T20I Series: India vs South Africa Showdown Begins
Aakash Chopra Predicts India's Line-Up for First T20I Against South Africa
Neeraj Chopra's Road to Recovery: Training Stint in South Africa
South Africa's Climate Concerns Amid Global Political Shifts