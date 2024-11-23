Wales Makes Strategic Changes Ahead of South Africa Clash

Wales has been compelled to make two strategic changes to their lineup for the Autumn international match against South Africa in Cardiff this Saturday.

Nicky Smith will step in as the loosehead prop, replacing the ill Gareth Thomas, while Josh Hathaway will take the wing position in place of Tom Rogers, sidelined by a calf issue.

In addition, the replacements' bench sees the inclusion of prop Kemsley Mathias and center Owen Watkin as Wales aims to break their 11-game losing streak when the match kicks off at 1740 GMT at the Principality Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)