Samson and Varma Lead Explosive Performances in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Sanju Samson once again showcased his stellar form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, leading Kerala to a decisive victory over Services. Samson, brimming with confidence after three T20I centuries in recent outings, played a critical innings of 75 off 45 balls, ensuring Kerala's successful chase of 150 despite some mid-innings challenges.

Meanwhile, for Haryana, Yuzvendra Chahal's remarkable leg-spin bagged figures of 4/9, pivotal in their comprehensive win against Manipur. Abdul Samad demonstrated explosive power for Jammu & Kashmir, with a blistering unbeaten 74 from 29 deliveries against Jharkhand, lifting his side to a commanding 224/4 and clinching victory.

In another dramatic match, Shahbaz Ahmed put on an all-round performance for Bengal. With his team struggling at 10/4 while chasing Punjab's target of 180, Ahmed emerged as the savior with an unbeaten century that guided Bengal to a memorable triumph. His efforts not only shone with the bat but also included a crucial wicket. Conversely, Mohammed Shami managed to claim just one wicket for 46 runs.

Despite Rinku Singh's determined 70 off 38 balls for Uttar Pradesh, it wasn't enough to avoid a 47-run defeat to Delhi. Over in Indore, Hardik Pandya delivered a fiery unbeaten 74 off 35 balls, steering Baroda to a five-wicket win over Gujarat. Pandya's innings, highlighted by a 211.43 strike rate, was crucial in overcoming a challenging target of 185, well-supported by Shivalik Sharma's 64 off 43.

Tilak Varma of Hyderabad made headlines with a historic 151 against Meghalaya, setting the record as the first player with three consecutive T20 centuries and the highest individual score in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His innings helped Hyderabad achieve an imposing 248/4, decimating Meghalaya's chase, all out for 69.

