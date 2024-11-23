Thrilling Victory for Morrisville Samp Army in Abu Dhabi T10

The Abu Dhabi T10 witnessed a gripping battle at the Zayed Cricket Stadium between Morrisville Samp Army and UP Nawabs. In a match that went down to the wire, the Samp Army edged a 3-run triumph, defending a target of 101. UP Nawabs required 11 in the final over, yet Amir Hamza's exceptional bowling sealed the Army's victory, with figures of 2/9.

Opting to bat first, Morrisville Samp Army posted 100/7 in their allotted 10 overs. Their innings was bolstered by opener Sharjeel Khan's 37 off 23 deliveries, while a late push from Imad Wasim, contributing an unbeaten 15 off 6 balls, propelled them to a competitive score. On the bowling front, Binura Fernando and Tymal Mills of UP Nawabs each claimed two wickets.

In response, UP Nawabs began strongly with a 61-run opening partnership between Dawid Malan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. While Malan departed for 15, Gurbaz impressed with an unbeaten 60 off 32. However, Nawabs faltered in the closing overs, managing only 14 runs, finishing at 97/3.

Another encounter saw the New York Strikers effortlessly defeating Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets. After restricting the Tigers to 66/8, with Akeal Hosein, Reece Topley, and Mohammad Amir taking two wickets each, the Strikers chased down the target in just 6 overs, thanks to Donovan Ferreira's quick-fire 21* off 9 balls. (ANI)

