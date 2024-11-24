Italy's Rugby Resilience: A Defensive Highlight Despite Defeat
Italy's rugby coach, Gonzalo Quesada, praised the team's defensive efforts in their 29-11 loss to New Zealand, despite frustrations with their attacking performance. Progress was noted following a tough match against Argentina and a narrow win over Georgia. Quesada seeks further improvements in precision and attack.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Turin | Updated: 24-11-2024 05:54 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 05:54 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's rugby team showed resilience in their 29-11 defeat against New Zealand, impressing coach Gonzalo Quesada with their defensive strength.
Quesada acknowledged the team's passion and commitment but expressed dissatisfaction with their attacking performance and frequent handling errors, which limited their offensive effectiveness.
Despite a stronger showing following losses to Argentina and a win over Georgia, Quesada emphasized the need for more precise play to enhance their attacking presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Rugby
- Defensive
- New Zealand
- Quesada
- Attacking
- Improvement
- Performance
- All Blacks
- Strategy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis Continues Despite Slight Improvement
Italy's Rugby Setback: Quesada Calls for Rebuild
US says it will not change policy on Israel arms transfers after limited improvements in Gaza aid situation, reports AP.
CAQM waited for improvement in weather condition instead of implementing different stages of GRAP over alarming rise in pollution level: SC.
Fitch Ratings Boosts Argentina's Credit Outlook Amid Fiscal Improvements