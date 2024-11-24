Italy's Rugby Resilience: A Defensive Highlight Despite Defeat

Italy's rugby team showed resilience in their 29-11 defeat against New Zealand, impressing coach Gonzalo Quesada with their defensive strength.

Quesada acknowledged the team's passion and commitment but expressed dissatisfaction with their attacking performance and frequent handling errors, which limited their offensive effectiveness.

Despite a stronger showing following losses to Argentina and a win over Georgia, Quesada emphasized the need for more precise play to enhance their attacking presence.

