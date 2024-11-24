Max Verstappen: Four-Time F1 Champion with Stellar Season

Max Verstappen has solidified his position as a force in Formula One by clinching his fourth consecutive world championship title. The 27-year-old Dutchman finished fifth in the Las Vegas Grand Prix, ensuring an insurmountable lead in the standings.

The race was won by George Russell, who led a Mercedes one-two finish. Lando Norris secured sixth place after a late stop that earned him an additional point for the fastest lap.

With Ferrari closing the constructors' standings gap to McLaren to 24 points, the competition remains tight. Verstappen expressed gratitude to his team over the radio, highlighting the challenging yet rewarding season.

(With inputs from agencies.)