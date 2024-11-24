Jaiswal and Kohli Shine in Dominant Cricket Test Against Australia
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli led India with centuries against Australia in Perth. India declared at 487-6, with Australia trailing by 521 runs. Jaiswal's impressive 161 and Kohli's century showcased their prowess. India's bowlers then restricted Australia to 12-3 at stumps, intensifying the challenge.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli delivered stellar performances in Perth, scoring remarkable centuries as India declared at 487-6, leaving Australia struggling at 12-3 by stumps.
In the first innings, India managed 150 before dismissing Australia for a mere 104 in seam-friendly conditions. Jaiswal's 161 signaled his ascent as a future batting leader, while Kohli, with an unbeaten 100, broke his century drought, earning massive applause from Indian fans.
Jasprit Bumrah, contributing to India's dominance, dismissed Australian debutant Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne, with Mohammed Siraj removing Cummins. The visitors now have a formidable advantage, demanding a herculean effort from Australia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
