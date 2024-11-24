Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Shatters IPL Auction Records

Rishabh Pant became the costliest player in IPL history with a Rs 27 crore bid from Lucknow Super Giants, overshadowing previous record-holder Shreyas Iyer. The IPL mega auction saw teams fiercely compete for top Indian talent, with notable buys including Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami.

Updated: 24-11-2024 17:50 IST
In a landmark moment for the Indian Premier League, Rishabh Pant has emerged as the most expensive player in the tournament's history. The Lucknow Super Giants secured his services for a staggering Rs 27 crore, surpassing Shreyas Iyer's record-bidding battle where he attracted Rs 26.75 crore from Punjab Kings.

The decision by Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant to re-enter the auction pool, amid differences with previous teams, proved lucrative. Despite efforts from Delhi Capitals to retain Pant with a Right to Match bid, Lucknow's aggressive strategy paid off.

The auction also saw significant purchases for other players. Yuzvendra Chahal, snagged by Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore, and Mohammed Shami, acquired by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 10 crore, highlighted the intense bidding atmosphere. The event, held outside India for the second consecutive year, showcased IPL's global allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

