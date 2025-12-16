Left Menu

Cricket Triumph: Auqib Nabi Dar Joins Delhi Capitals

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated Auqib Nabi Dar for joining IPL's Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.4 crore. Abdullah, a cricket enthusiast, expressed pride in Dar’s accomplishments and pledged support for the team in the upcoming season. Dar excelled in domestic cricket tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Ranji Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended warm congratulations to cricketer Auqib Nabi Dar, who was acquired by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals for an impressive Rs 8.4 crore.

Abdullah expressed his pride in Dar's achievements, highlighting the athlete's dedication and the fruits of his labor. He remarked that the entire region stood by Dar as they anticipate the commencement of the IPL season to celebrate his anticipated successes.

As a passionate cricket follower, Abdullah has declared his allegiance to the Delhi Capitals, eager to support the team. Dar's commendable performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Ranji Trophy this season have earned him this coveted opportunity.

