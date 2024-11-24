Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Historic IPL Bid Sets New Benchmark

Rishabh Pant became the highest-paid player in IPL history with a Rs 27 crore bid from Lucknow Super Giants, surpassing Shreyas Iyer, who also commanded a significant price. Both players have demonstrated resilience, overcoming past challenges to become key figures in their new teams ahead of IPL 2025.

Jeddah | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:17 IST
Rishabh Pant has taken the spotlight in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction by becoming the most expensive player in its history. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the battle, placing a remarkable Rs 27 crore bid for the young wicketkeeper-batsman, surpassing his Indian counterpart Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer, who had already surpassed Mitchell Starc's previous record with a Rs 26.75 crore bid from Punjab Kings, saw Pant take the lead with just Rs 25 lakh more. Both players have shown exceptional strength, enduring adversity over the years to secure pivotal roles in their respective IPL teams for the 2025 season.

The auction was a testament to the high demand for Indian talent, with key players attracting staggering sums. Besides Pant and Iyer, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal fetched Rs 18 crore, while KL Rahul joined Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore. The auction showcases the financial windfall and competitive nature driving the IPL's vibrant stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

