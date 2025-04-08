Punjab Kings Face Off Against CSK Amid Challenging Home Season

Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first after winning the toss against Chennai Super Kings in Tuesday's IPL match held in Mullanpur. Despite impressive away victories, Punjab's home performance stumbled against Rajasthan Royals, adding pressure for a comeback against a struggling CSK team.

During the toss, Shreyas Iyer emphasized the strengths and capabilities of his batting lineup as the reason behind batting first. Unfazed by previous setbacks and the dew factor, he expressed confidence in his spinners and acknowledged Rajasthan's solid batting in the earlier match.

CSK's captain Ruturaj Gaikwad echoed batting intentions due to the dry pitch, highlighting the need for adaptability. Acknowledging past fielding lapses, he aimed for balanced team performance and hoped for an improved powerplay display. Both teams remained unchanged in their player selections.

(With inputs from agencies.)