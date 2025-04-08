Left Menu

Punjab Kings Face Off Against CSK Amid Challenging Home Season

In a crucial IPL clash, Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, decided to bat first against Chennai Super Kings. Despite their strong away performances, PBKS's home season has faltered. As CSK grapples with their position, both teams seek redemption and victories in Mullanpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:23 IST
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer and CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. (Photo- IPL X/@IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first after winning the toss against Chennai Super Kings in Tuesday's IPL match held in Mullanpur. Despite impressive away victories, Punjab's home performance stumbled against Rajasthan Royals, adding pressure for a comeback against a struggling CSK team.

During the toss, Shreyas Iyer emphasized the strengths and capabilities of his batting lineup as the reason behind batting first. Unfazed by previous setbacks and the dew factor, he expressed confidence in his spinners and acknowledged Rajasthan's solid batting in the earlier match.

CSK's captain Ruturaj Gaikwad echoed batting intentions due to the dry pitch, highlighting the need for adaptability. Acknowledging past fielding lapses, he aimed for balanced team performance and hoped for an improved powerplay display. Both teams remained unchanged in their player selections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

