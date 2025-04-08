Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer Opens Up on Cricketing Highs and Personal Anecdotes

Packed with victories in two out of three matches, Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer reveals his personal and professional journey in a candid conversation on the team's pod series, Kandid with Kings.

The Indian Premier League season 18 has seen Iyer leading his squad with determination. In the podcast, the 30-year-old cricketer shared an emotional story from the 2025 Champions Trophy's first practice session when he broke down over a difficult batting practice, contrasting it with his prior remarkable performance in the England series.

Deliberating on personal matters, Iyer opened up about his family's unyielding support, emphasizing the bond they share and their cherished tradition of dropping him at the airport, a testament to their closeness. This insight came just before another challenging face-off against Chennai Super Kings at New Chandigarh's New PCA Stadium.

