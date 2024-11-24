Chelsea Edges Out Manchester United to Stay Unbeaten

Chelsea secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday, maintaining their flawless start to the Women's Super League season. A 17th-minute penalty converted by Guro Reiten was enough to extend Chelsea's winning streak to eight games, keeping them at the top of the league with 24 points.

The match's decisive moment came early on when Chelsea's striker Mayra Ramirez was fouled by United's goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, leading to the penalty. Reiten's clinical finish not only secured the win but also extended Chelsea's lead to five points over second-placed Manchester City.

United struggled throughout the match and failed to pose significant threats to Chelsea's defense, managing only a single shot on target. Despite a close attempt by Melvine Malard in stoppage time that hit the woodwork, United faced their first defeat of the season, dropping to fifth place.

(With inputs from agencies.)